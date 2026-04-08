Wall Street in ecstasy! It's almost like nothing happened – North American Mid-Week Market Update

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Markets have taken a huge turn after what could have been a disastrous escalation in the Middle East.

The Market had been preparing for the possibility of a less intense conflict in the region following the commencement of US-Iran talks on March 23rd. Communications in wartime is a foggy terrain, as enemies attempt to deceive each other and reassure their citizens, but the reality is often far less clear.

As the legendary portfolio manager Michael Burry said yesterday (post deleted), by issuing threats of "the end of a civilization" and other big words, the US President was preparing the terrain for a massive TACO.

When markets rally into the close as the situation gradually clears, it signals that someone likely knows something (as yesterday's explosion showed).