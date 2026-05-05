Breakout time for Cryptos? Bitcoin at $80K; BTC and Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook

Bitcoin has officially broken through the significant $80,000 mark, driven by strong tech-focused investment that is lifting the entire cryptocurrency market in a moment when least expected.

Markets are insanely good at playing tricks on expectations and sentiment.

Despite their high-risk and beta profile, the technology sector and digital assets are attracting significant attention because traditional investments are under pressure from higher energy prices.

With Oil prices rising and affecting the broader economy and corporate profits, the more traditional stocks and sectors are exposed to squeezing margins and performance, hence, investors are now looking at spots unaffected by the geopolitical change.

This can be seen in the fantastic rise in the Crypto Market Cap ever since the start of the war, a very surprising dynamic.