Breakout time for Cryptos? Bitcoin at $80K; BTC and Ethereum (ETH) Technical Outlook

Referenced assets
- Bitcoin bullies through $80,000 with Tech flows unstoppable and helping the Crypto space to continue higher
- The gradual rise in Cryptocurrencies could be helping to stabilize the rally, now developing into a more sustainable breakout
- Exploring a Technical Analysis and trading levels for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin has officially broken through the significant $80,000 mark, driven by strong tech-focused investment that is lifting the entire cryptocurrency market in a moment when least expected.
Markets are insanely good at playing tricks on expectations and sentiment.
Despite their high-risk and beta profile, the technology sector and digital assets are attracting significant attention because traditional investments are under pressure from higher energy prices.
With Oil prices rising and affecting the broader economy and corporate profits, the more traditional stocks and sectors are exposed to squeezing margins and performance, hence, investors are now looking at spots unaffected by the geopolitical change.
This can be seen in the fantastic rise in the Crypto Market Cap ever since the start of the war, a very surprising dynamic.
Total Crypto Market Cap – Daily Chart. May 5, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The entire Crypto Market is up 22% since the beginning of the War. Quite surprising especially when looking at the price action before the war.
Another factor is the high level of short positions in the market since last October.
As these positions are closed, the steady rise in cryptocurrencies is forcing highly leveraged sellers and pushing the ongoing dynamic even further.
Large-scale buying is also happening in the background.
As mentioned in our late-February analysis when the geopolitical conflict began, most of the long-term distribution in digital assets had already taken place.
Bitcoin and Crypto ETF Inflows and Outflows since 2026 – Source: Coinglass
Could a major rally be on the way? For this breakout to continue, the market will need more geopolitical stability and ongoing strong investor interest.
Every significant rally starts with a foundation, and the current rebound is building a solid base for future growth. If prices stay above the important $70,000 level, the outlook for this crypto rally remains positive.
Let's dive right into a technical analysis and key trading levels for both Bitcoin and Ethereum to spot if a clear breakout in indeed into play from here.
Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart and Technical Levels
Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart, May 5, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Bitcoin is now pushing within the $80,000 to $83,000 Resistance, a key region of interest for bulls to break in order to confirm the breakout.
The bull channel is still holding strong for now with its top around $85,000.
- Above this, the longer-term breakout is confirmed
- Rejecting $83,000 level could on the other hand provide a good opportunity for sellers to retake control of the mid-term action
We are entering a pivotal moment for Cryptocurrency Markets, hence, make sure to track the price action in upcoming weeks.
Levels of interest for BTC trading:
Support Levels:
- $75,000 Key long-term Pivot (acting as resistance)
- $70,000 Short-term momentum Pivot (50 and 200-4H MA)
- $60,000 to $63,000 Main 2024 support (recent double bottom)
- $59,935 February Lows
- $52,000 to $58,000 Next support and 200-Week MA ($55,000 Mid-point)
- $40,000 Mid-2024 breakout support
Resistance Levels:
- $80,000 to $83,000 mini-resistance (entering, bullish above)
- $85,000 bull channel top
- $90,000 to $95,000 minor Resistance
- $98,000 to $100,000 Pivotal Resistance
- Current ATH Resistance $124,000 to $126,000
Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart and Technical Levels
Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart, May 5, 2026– Source: TradingView
Ethereum has been somewhat struggling a bit more than Bitcoin to push above its prior month's highs.
Nonetheless, with Bitcoin dragging market sentiment higher, it wouldn't be surprising to see the second crypto catch up within the next few days (barring any major negative news).
The top of its bull channel is at $2,530; breaking above this should push a particularly bullish momentum, hence this will have to be watched.
- On the other hand, below $2,200 the price action would get bearish again
- Make sure to check out reactions to the Non-Farm Payrolls, which will surely have their impact on general risk-sentiment.
Levels of interest for ETH trading:
Support Levels:
- 4H 50 MA $2,300
- Channel lows $2,200
- $1,700 to $1,800 Pre-Bounce 2025 Key Support (testing)
- $1,744 February 6 lows
- $1,380 to $1,500 2025 Support
- 2025 Lows $1,384
Resistance Levels:
- Mini-Resistance $2,400
- $2,500 to $2,800 June 2025 Pivotal Resistance
- $3,000 to $3,200 Major momentum Pivot (Test of the $3,000)
- $4,950 Current new All-time highs
The narrative is easing, but keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines to stay ahead of the game.
Safe Trades!
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