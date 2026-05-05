GBP/USD Potential Trade Setups: Two opportunities on the bullish retest and breakout play

On the H4 timeframe, the narrative is one of a trend reversal in the making. For much of the previous month, Cable was locked in a descending channel, characterized by lower highs and lower lows. However, the recent price action shows a definitive break above the descending trendline.

More importantly, the pair has reclaimed the psychological 1.35000 handle, which has transitioned from a stubborn resistance level to a foundational support zone. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (MA) (Blue) is currently trending above the 200-period MA (Black), signaling that the medium-term momentum has shifted in favor of the bulls.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index) on the H4 is hovering around the 53 mark, suggesting there is ample "runway" left before the pair reaches overbought territory, leaving the door open for a test of the 1.35844 resistance level.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Chart, May 5, 2026