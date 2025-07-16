Better than expected PPI and more turmoil in the Middle East – Market wrap for the North American session - July 16

The overnight session is not finished for AUD Traders as some data is expcted at 21:00 ET (Inflation Expectations) and even bigger data right after at 21:30 ET in Australian Employment.



The UK will also see its own Employment Data overnight at 2:00 A.M. ET – Check out the MarketPulse Calendar (select UK if needed) to spot the expectations for the key data for the GBP.



The North-American Session should be dynamic between the Retail Sales and might also be shaken by an army of FED Speakers .

It's always good to check out what the FED has to say around this time of the cycle as despite just providing more ideas on Cuts and Hikes, you can also observe how they envision the impact of tariffs (They're fairly good economists I would say).



And for JPY Traders, don't forget the Monthly CPI report which may add just more volatility to USDJPY and other Yen focused pairs – Any major beat should trigger some anticipated reactions from the Bank of Japan.





Safe Trades!