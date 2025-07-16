USDJPY stalls after relentless rally — technical update and key levels

USDJPY has been the most affected major pair since the US Dollar reversal that happened since July 1st, rising to a maximum of 6464 pips (around 4.50%), a consequential move in Forex.



Beyond the position covering due to oversold and overpositions US Dollars adding to a conclusion of a weekly Head and Shoulders in the Dollar Index, Yen traders haven't been able to find any fundamental reason to be long that currency.



Japan's monetary policy, despite being more hawkish than the past 20 years, is still loose – especially compared to the US which keeps pushing back their cuts (strong data obliges).

Furthermore, a lack of new communication from the Bank of Japan is also considered as a hesitancy to turn more hawkish – This comes despite a Japanese inflation that has been strong for some months now.

BoJ Speakers still estimate that inflation might not be solidly anchored to their long-term targets and such words are once again considered dovish.



There has been a trend of the CHF overpassing the Yen in terms of the best option of a Safe-Haven currency, notably due to a more historically stable Franc, with the Swiss National Bank having a much more durable balance sheet. This had led to major financial outflows towards the Franc at the expense of the Yen.



Also, do not forget that Trump sent a letter menacing 25% tariffs on Japan that would deeply hurt its export-centered Economy.



But all of this just explains the fundamental themes that brought the pair here in the past weeks – let's take a look at what technicals will move the pair for upcoming trading.