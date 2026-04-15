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A very surprising run to all-time highs – North American Session Market Wrap for April 15

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Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

15 April 2026 at 21:32 UTC

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Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for April 15

Stock Markets are officially going parabolic in a most surprising and confusing explosion.

Defying global headwinds and geopolitical anxiety, Wall Street is charging into uncharted territory, leaving all types of investors lagging far behind.

In a breathtaking 15% extension, the S&P 500 has surged past the 7,000 level for the first time since January, actively carving out new all-time highs.

Not wanting to be left out of the party, the Nasdaq is joining the rampage, sitting just a few points away from its own October record.

This ecstatic price action is heavily driven by shifting diplomatic narratives and massive short-squeezes.

Adding to the bullish confidence, Scott Bessent delivered a speech today maintaining the view that private credit stress will not develop into a systemic event – While the market cheered the reassurance, some traders couldn’t help but be reminded of Ben Bernanke’s infamous "subprime is contained" comments back in 2007.

The fundamental reality, however, is that this entire run is built on a still uncertain foundation.

The current market ecstasy will be completely contingent on tomorrow's restarting US-Iran diplomatic talks in Pakistan.

The prediction markets still show only a 37% chance of a peace deal by April 30, and crude oil remains uncomfortably steady above $90 as the Strait of Hormuz remains under US Blockade.

This geopolitical dynamic will essentially hold markets hostage: If tomorrow's talks break down, this historic, surprising run could quickly evaporate into a painful bear trap.

Keep a close eye on the headlines.

Read More:

Stock Market Heatmap for the Session

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Market Close Heatmap – Source: TradingView – April 15, 2026

The Stock Market picture is continues to show outperformance from the Tech Services Mega Caps while defensive stocks lag behind.

Microsoft and Tesla are the leaders of this enormous bull run, respectively closing up 4.56% and 7.84%.

Tomorrow's Stock Market action will definitely be exciting.

Key Earnings releases tomorrow (April 16)

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Nasdaq earnings for April 16, 2026 – Source: Nasdaq.com

Tomorrow's key earnings will look at TSM, BNY, Netflix and Pepsico.

The final reports for financials are underway, but these pale in importance compared to the huge Mega cap numbers releasing next week.

Cross-Assets Daily Performance

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Cross-Asset Daily Performance, April 15, 2026 – Source: TradingView

What a run in Tech-linked assets!

Cryptos and Nasdaq continue to push higher (despite some end-session profit-taking in the former) and keep outperforming the other asset classes.

Metals and Safe-Havens are not able to withstand the euphoric sentiment – An important test will be coming after them in tomorrow's session.

A picture of today's performance for major currencies

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Currency Performance, April 15, 2026 – Source: OANDA Labs

FX movement remains quite muted, but the Aussie Dollar is doing its own thing, elevating above its Currency counterparts ever since the Ceasefire started.

As a risk currency, it will also face an important test with tomorrow's US-Iran talks.

A look at Economic data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's sessions

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For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

The next 24 hours will prove to be an important test for Markets, with once again a fleet of Central Bank speeches – The most important one will be from Fed's Williams (8:35 A.M ET).

Some key releases are coming up for Australia (Employment), Chinese & UK GDP to conclude with European CPI figures.

As always, make sure to follow talks around US-Iran negotiations, with the negotiations starting again tomorrow.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

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About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.