A very surprising run to all-time highs – North American Session Market Wrap for April 15

Stock Markets are officially going parabolic in a most surprising and confusing explosion.

Defying global headwinds and geopolitical anxiety, Wall Street is charging into uncharted territory, leaving all types of investors lagging far behind.

In a breathtaking 15% extension, the S&P 500 has surged past the 7,000 level for the first time since January, actively carving out new all-time highs.

Not wanting to be left out of the party, the Nasdaq is joining the rampage, sitting just a few points away from its own October record.

This ecstatic price action is heavily driven by shifting diplomatic narratives and massive short-squeezes.

Adding to the bullish confidence, Scott Bessent delivered a speech today maintaining the view that private credit stress will not develop into a systemic event – While the market cheered the reassurance, some traders couldn’t help but be reminded of Ben Bernanke’s infamous "subprime is contained" comments back in 2007.

The fundamental reality, however, is that this entire run is built on a still uncertain foundation.

The current market ecstasy will be completely contingent on tomorrow's restarting US-Iran diplomatic talks in Pakistan.

The prediction markets still show only a 37% chance of a peace deal by April 30, and crude oil remains uncomfortably steady above $90 as the Strait of Hormuz remains under US Blockade.

This geopolitical dynamic will essentially hold markets hostage: If tomorrow's talks break down, this historic, surprising run could quickly evaporate into a painful bear trap.

Keep a close eye on the headlines.