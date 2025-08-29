Markets just received the report for the much-anticipated Core PCE, which came exactly as expected – The month-over-month Core release came at 0.3 % vs 0.3% expectations.



All data components are once again exactly as expected, Core PCE is calculated from already released data, so not surprising to get accurate expectations.



This brings the y/y total to 2.6% for the headline and 2.9% for the Core.



Canada released their own GDP data which came at -0.1%, a miss on the already weak 0.1% m/m expectations.



Annualized, the Canadian GDP is at -1.6%!

Canada is still awaiting for a proper relaunch of their slowing economy, and the Loonie that was strenghtening these past few days is giving up some of this strength. Canadian PM Carney and US President Trump are however getting back to better ground.



Let's see how it plays out for the two North-American neighbors.



Spot live reactions to the Dollar Index and USDCAD just below