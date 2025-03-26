Gold Price Forecast: Will Tariffs and ETF Demand Drive XAU/USD Higher?

In last week's Gold article titled Gold Price Outlook: ETF Flows, Central Bank Buying, and XAU/USD Price Targets , we did take a look at Gold ETF flows. This is now back in focus following a significant uptick in ETF flows yesterday.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added 23 tonnes of gold in a single trading session, marking the largest one-day increase since 2022. During the first quarter of 2025, gold-backed ETFs have gained around 155 tonnes overall, pushing total holdings to their highest level since September 2023. If this pace continues, it could also play a role in supporting higher gold prices.

As mentioned last week, despite the significant inflows this year current holdings still remain below the record levels reached in 2020. This leaves the door open for further additions which at this stage cannot be ruled.

Uncertainty surrounding US President Trump’s trade policies remains a key factor, and concerns over trade and tariffs are likely to keep boosting gold prices and keep demand elevated.