EUR/USD Forecast: Will Tariffs or Data Drive the Pair?

Looking at the EUR/USD daily chart, the pair is on course for a fifth successive day of declines.

However, yesterday's and today's daily candles closed bearish after attempts at a rebound. This is a clear sign that bullish pressure remains in play.

This is not surprising given that the US Dollar Index has been eyeing a retracement with some strength yesterday. For more on the DXY, please read Navigating the US Dollar (DXY): Tariffs, Data, and Technicals.

Despite the data, the pair is likely to be driven by tariff developments and their impact on market sentiment in the coming days.

There does appear to be a pennant pattern in play on EUR/USD which hints at a bullish breakout and move higher. This could be used in conjunction with the period 14 RSI which is approaching the neutral 50 level. A bounce off here may embolden bulls and give EUR/USD the push it needs to run toward the 1.1000 handle.