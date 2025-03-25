Dow Jones (DJIA) Advances, US Consumer Confidence Slides

Lackluster US data failed to dent market optimism proving once more that at present, Tariff chatter is the dominant force driving market moves.

U.S. consumer sentiment continued to drop in March, with the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index falling from 98.3 to 92.9, the lowest level since February 2021.

The print is worse than the July 2022 print which was the nadir of the Biden Presidency when inflation was at 9%. It is the fourth monthly decline in a row.

The consumer expectations index based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions recorded its lowest reading in 12 years.