Navigating the US Dollar (DXY): Tariffs, Data, and Technicals

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a three-week high earlier in the US session. The Dollar stretched its gains into a fourth consecutive day thanks to an uptick in US Business activity and tariff chatter.

The tariff chatter came in the form of a report that President Trump will be flexible with his upcoming ‘universal tariff’ proposal. It appears as though markets are now expecting tariffs to be less severe on April 2nd.

Risk sentiment as a whole improved on the news with risk assets across the board benefitting.