Markets Weekly Outlook - US Dollar, Inflation & PMI Data Analysis

The FOMC meeting this week saw the return of a phrase many market participants have come to ridicule, and that is ‘transitory’. This was the answer by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when quizzed on the potential of tariffs to lead to increased inflationary pressure.

This will be a key consideration as to how markets may perform this year as it will likely determine the amount of rate cuts the Central Bank is able to deliver. Looking at the Feds updated projections and it does not paint an attractive picture.

On the FX front, the US Dollar has finally rallied, breaking above a key level at 104.00. The recovery in the USD has led to declines in EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The Yen was unable to maintain its recent gains thanks to the stronger Dollar, however USD/JPY is only up around 0.23% for the week.

Gold continued its rise this week, with a fresh YTD high around the $3050/oz mark. Friday did see a slight pullback which could be down to the stronger US Dollar and potential profit taking.

Oil prices continued to rebound this week but remain confined within a tight range. Thursday looked to have set the stage for further gains after new sanctions on Iran. Friday however saw Oil falter on a stronger US Dollar after running into a key resistance level.