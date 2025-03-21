Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Analysis: Trump Impact, Whale Activity & Price Predictions

The question though is why did Bitcoin fail to hold onto the gains made in anticipation of Trump's address?

The answer is simple, markets were buoyed by hopes that President Trump would address issues like debanking or crypto taxes, possibly with a new executive order. However, he didn’t announce any new actions and simply repeated what his administration has already done.

This was already priced in and with no new proclamations by the President, markets seemed to have lost its bullish momentum. Markets have however started today with a bit of a bullish move with the world's largest cryptocurrency up around 0.3% at the time of writing.

Crypto Heatmap, March 21, 2025