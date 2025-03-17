Gold Price Outlook: ETF Flows, Central Bank Buying, and XAU/USD Price Targets

Gold breached the key psychological $3000 level last week before a pullback. The pullback could be largely attributed to some profit taking as market participants may have been concerned of a deeper pullback.

Looking at the Gold rally over the past 18 months and each time a significant whole number level such as the $2700, $2800 etc have been broken we have seen significant pullbacks. $3000/oz is an even bigger milestone and one could understand the concerns of market participants especially with a Fed meeting this week.

The chart below shows Gold's performance against its safe haven counterparts. That is not to say that a pullback will not materialize, however this may be seen as a chance for would be bulls to get in on the extended rally.

The chart below shows the performance of Gold against its other safe have counterparts such as the Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen, US Dollar and US10Y.