Brent Oil Price Update: Crude Reacts to Iran Sanctions & Potential US Tariffs

There has been a slight jump in prices over the last hour or so as news filtered through that the US issued new Iran-related sanctions. The new sanctions related to Iran, targeting a person and several companies, including a small Chinese oil refinery, for buying and processing Iranian oil, according to the Treasury Department. Iran produces over 3 million barrels of oil per day.

Looking at recent developments and the chance that this move proves sustainable is rather slim. I am willing to stick my neck out and say that the choppy price action of late looks set to continue. Stimulus measures from China coupled with rising Geopolitical risk in the Middle East will keep Oil prices volatile.

There is also the proposed universal tariffs by the US due to be announced on April 2, 2025 which will also play a role. Depending on the scope of the tariffs this could have a negative impact on sentiment.