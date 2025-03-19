Market Update: Dow Jones (DJIA), S&P 500 React to Fed Rate Decision

From a technical standpoint, the Dow Jones has moved above a key area of resistance around the 42000 handle.

The question will be whether the daily candle will close above this handle which would hint at further upside. The Dow has had a slight pullback from the post FOMC highs and is currently flirting with support at the 42000.

The 14 period RSI is approaching the neutral 50 level with a break above further supporting the idea of a deeper recovery. A rejection of the 50 level may be seen as a sign that momentum still remains with the bears and could lead to a retest of recent lows.

Immediate support rests at 42000 before the 41400 and 41100 handles come into focus.

If the bullish momentum continues, immediate resistance rests at 42446 and 42764.

Dow Jones (US30) Daily Chart, March 19, 2025