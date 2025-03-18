GBP/USD Analysis: Testing 1.3000 Resistance Amid Central Bank Uncertainty. Will Cable Break 1.3000?

GBP/USD hit a four-month high, testing the 1.3000 level, driven by US Dollar weakness.

Central bank meetings (Fed and BoE) this week could lead to market consolidation and a pause in the GBP/USD rally.

A daily candle close above 1.3000 is needed for GBP/USD bulls to maintain control.

GBP/USD made its way to a four-month high, tapping into the psychological 1.3000 handle yesterday. A retest and foray above earlier in the day was met with some modest selling pressure keeping cable just below the key level for now.

Cable just like EUR/USD has been a significant beneficiary of US Dollar weakness over the past few weeks. A combination of softer data which has raised recession concerns and a general switch by market participants from the US Dollar to other safe haven assets have dented the greenbacks appeal.

That trend continued yesterday with US data continuing to haunt the dollar. The greenback fell against all G10 currencies excluding the yen yesterday. February retail sales rose less than expected (0.2% month-on-month versus 0.6% consensus) following a major drop in January, while the Empire Manufacturing Index plummeted to the lowest level in more than a year.