GameStop & Bitcoin (BTC/USD): corporate adoption grows, following strategy's lead

Demand is still fairly low right now, with Bitcoin's price moving up and down within a new trading range around $85k. One way to measure demand is by looking at the amount of profit and loss investors are locking in. This helps us understand the selling activity happening in spot markets.

We can understand this through two main ideas:

Capital Inflows: This happens when new money enters the market, with a buyer paying more for a coin than what the seller originally paid (creating a realized profit).

Capital Destruction: This happens when someone sells at a loss (realized loss), and a new buyer gets the coin for less than its original price.

This metric shows the difference between the price a seller is willing to accept and the price a buyer is willing to pay.

Right now, the total realized profit and loss has dropped significantly since the $109k peak, falling from $3.4B to $508M (-85%). This is similar to levels seen during the 2024 accumulation phase when Bitcoin was between $50k and $70k (which is a good sign), indicating similar demand. Most of the losses are coming from Short-Term Holders, who are newer buyers and more likely to have bought at higher prices. The recent unpredictable and volatile market has been tough for these new investors.

On the other hand, most of the profits are being taken by Long-Term Holders, who have been in the market longer and are still in a profitable position.