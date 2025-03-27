Brent Oil Market Update: Tariffs, Supply Concerns, and Price Analysis

The Permian Basin was the heart of the U.S. shale boom, helping the nation become the world’s largest oil producer and challenging OPEC’s market share. It now produces 6.5 million barrels per day, nearly half of the U.S. record of 13.5 million in December.

However, growth is slowing. Years of drilling in the core areas of the Permian's top sub-basins, Midland and Delaware, have depleted much of the best reserves. Companies are now moving to lower-quality areas, leading to less oil, more water, and gas output. This has raised concerns in the industry, with analysts and executives warning about the challenges of sustaining production at current levels.

For now, output is still increasing.

Shale executives predict that oil production growth in the Permian will slow by about 25% this year, adding 250,000 to 300,000 barrels per day. The government expects a bigger increase of around 350,000 barrels per day, but even that would be the smallest growth in the basin's oil production since the COVID-19 pandemic.