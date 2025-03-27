GBP/JPY Forecast: Triangle Breakout Signals Potential Bullish Rally to 2007 Highs

This came about despite increased hopes of further Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes later this year. Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that the central bank will keep raising interest rates if the economy and prices grow as expected. Additionally, strong wage increases for the third year in a row are fueling hopes for more rate hikes by the BoJ.

Meanwhile developments across the pond in the UK suggest further rate cuts may be in offing after the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that the UK's main inflation rate (CPI) rose 2.8% in February compared to a year ago, down from 3.0% in January. This was lower than the 2.9% economists had predicted. Core inflation, which removes changes in food and energy prices, increased by 3.5% in February, less than the 3.7% seen in January and below the expected 3.6%.

All in all its supposed to read a weaker GBP as rate cuts are expected and JPY strength as rate hikes are planned. However this is not how price action has developed over the past few weeks.

Price action and chart patterns are hinting at a major bullish rally for GBP/JPY so let us see what the charts look like.