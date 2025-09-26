Breaking News: US core PCE inflation rises by 2.9% Y/Y in August vs 2.9% expected

Breaking: US core PCE rises by 2.9% YoY in August, up 0.2% MoM. The report broadly meets expectations with PCE numbers all meeting consensus, while personal income and spending came in marginally higher.

Key takeaway: The Federal Reserve’s ‘preferred’ inflation gauge, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), is rising in line with expectations. Meeting consensus in today’s report, should inflation also remain under control by other metrics, this would support the notion of further easing efforts.