Tokyo Core CPI held steady in September at 2.5% y/y. This matched the downwardly revised August reading and was lower than the market estimate of 2.8%. Tokyo Core CPI excluding food and energy dropped to 2.5%, down sharply from 3.0% in August. Food inflation remains high but eased to 6.9% in September from 7.4% in August.

The Bank of Japan will include this data in the mix when it meets next on October 29-30. Aside from inflation, BoJ policymakers will be looking at the impact of US tariffs on the economy.