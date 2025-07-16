Breaking News: UK Inflation Hits 3.6% Beating Forecasts, GBP Bid

Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded to the unexpected rise in inflation to 3.6%, acknowledging that "working people are still struggling with the cost of living."

She highlighted steps already taken, like raising the national minimum wage for three million workers, introducing free breakfast clubs in all primary schools, and extending the £3 bus fare cap.

Reeves admitted "there’s more to do" but promised to stick to the Plan for Change to help people keep more money in their pockets.

Traders pare BoE easing bets after UK CPI, seeing 49 bps this year down from around 51 bps prior to the inflation release.

The British Pound did jump immediately after the data and it will be intriguing to see if the Pound can continue its advance in the European session.

GBP/USD has been under strain of late as the pair has posted 8 consecutive days of decline.

Having broken a crucial long-term ascending trendline and the growing macro challenges, the British Pound faces a fight to hold onto its impressive gains in 2025.

GBP/USD 15M Chart, July 16, 2025