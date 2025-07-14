WTI Oil Advances as 200-day MA Serves as Support, Chinese Imports Soar

China's crude oil imports bounced back in June, hitting their highest daily rate since August 2023. This happened as refineries increased production and imports from Saudi Arabia and Iran grew, according to consultancies.

China, the world's largest oil buyer, imported 49.89 million metric tons of oil in June, equal to 12.14 million barrels per day, based on data from the General Administration of Customs. This was a 7.1% increase from May's 46.6 million tons and 7.4% higher than the same time last year.

Kpler reported that imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 845,000 barrels per day to 1.78 million barrels per day, as lower prices encouraged Chinese refiners to buy more oil.

China's crude oil stocks also grew by 82 million barrels in the second quarter of 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

New policies in China are making oil companies long-term storage partners for the government, keeping these stocks out of the global market, the IEA said. The agency also noted that Chinese companies are expected to keep building up oil inventories, which will play a key role in balancing the market in the coming months.

The fact that China will continue building its oil inventories bodes well for Oil prices and could keep prices supported.