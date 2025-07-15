GBP/USD Vulnerable as Trendline Break Sets Up Potential 600 Pip Drop

GBP/USD is on course for a daily candle close below the long term ascending trendline which traces back to January 13 lows of 1.2099.

GBPUSD is on a 8 day losing streak which may warrant caution that a short-term pullback may materialize.

Further supporting this narrative is the RSI period 14 which is approaching the 30 handle, which is considered an oversold zone. However, as we know this is no guarantee that a bullish move will occur, as the RSI has a tendency to continue lower even when it is below the 30 handle if the bearish trend is strong.

There is support around a 100 pips below current price, around the 1.3266 handle which is where the 100-day SMA rests. Just below that, we have the 1.3250 handle which is also a multi-year key level which has served as support/resistance over the past few years.

A break of this support level brings the key pivot level of 1.3000 into focus. A break here could lead to a drop toward the first potential trendline break target which rests at 1.2708, some 600 pips from current prices.

Indeed should such a move play out this is one that may present further opportunities for entry along the way, but it is definitely worth watching.

GBP/USD Daily Chart, July 15, 2025