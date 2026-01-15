OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Breaking News: UK GDP Expands 0.3% MoM, GBP Bid

UK_Downing_Street
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

15 January 2026 at 07:37 UTC

  • UK GDP rose 0.3% month-over-month in November 2025, beating expectations.
  • Growth was driven primarily by the Services (0.3%) and Manufacturing (2.1%) sectors.
  • The initial strengthening of the GBP after the release was short-lived, with the currency quickly pulling back.

Most Read: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Rally: $100K Target in Sight as Institutional Buying Surges

In November 2025, the UK economy grew by 0.3%, bouncing back from a slight dip in October and doing better than experts predicted. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would expand by 0.1% on a month-on-month basis.

Calendar UK GDP
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

UK GDP Breakdown

What Drove the Growth?

  • The Services Sector: This was the biggest winner, growing by 0.3%. High-performing areas included science, tech, and computer programming.
  • Manufacturing: This sector grew by 2.1%. The standout performer was the car industry, where production jumped by over 25% as factories finally got back to normal following a cyberattack in August.
  • Shopping: Wholesale and retail trade also saw a healthy 0.6% boost.

Where did it struggle?

  • Construction: This was the main weak spot, with activity falling by 1.3%. This was a slightly bigger drop than what was seen in the previous month.

The Bank of England expects Britain's economy to have shown zero growth in the October-to-December period of 2025 although it thinks underlying growth is running at about 0.2% a quarter.

In the three months to November, the economy grew by 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said.

Market Reaction and Outlook - GBP/USD

Markets saw the GBP strengthen in the aftermath of the GDP release but the move proved short-lived.

An immediate pullback occurred leaving Cable trading around the 1.3435 handle at the time of writing.

GBP/USD 15M Chart, January 15, 2025

GBPUSD_2026-01-15_07-36-03
Source: TradingView.com

For a more in depth look at the technical picture for GBP/USD, Please read Key Support Holds for GBP/USD as Traders Eye US Inflation and UK GDP

Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.