Yet another day of confusing sentiment – Market wrap for the North American session - August 7

In other asset classes, the picture is not less confusing: Cryptocurrencies, traditionally seen as risk-assets are performing strongly with ETH dragging digital asset sentiment higher.



On the other hand, commodities still show hesitancy in sentiment with Gold just breaking $3,400 and Oil breaking $64.



For those who did not know, the Bank of England provided a hawkish cut after two votes – The first one showing a tie between a 25 bps or unchanged, and the second one leading to an actual cut from 4.25% to 4%, pushing the Pound higher.



In geopolitcs, Benjamin Netanyahu announced the total control of the Gaza Strip while mentioning that Israel would then look to hand its reign to neighbouring Arab governments.