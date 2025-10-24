WTI Oil: Crude rallies above $60 on fresh US sanctions and US million-barrel purchase

Finding support at 6-month lows of around $56.40 per barrel, WTI has rallied just shy of 8.6% in the last three sessions alone.

Currently trading at $62.04, up 4.10% in yesterday’s session, recent performance marks the best three-day stint since late July.

As ever, let’s take a look at some of the macro themes at play, followed by some technical analysis as we attempt to answer the immortal question: what’s next for WTI?