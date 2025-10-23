Trump-Xi Meeting Leads to Improved Risk Appetite, Oil Continues to Rally – Market wrap for the North American session - October 23

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 23

US stocks surged higher due to optimism over trade and strong gains in major tech companies, while investors mostly ignored the potential inflationary risk from the recent spike in oil prices.

The S&P 500 nearly hit a new record high after the White House confirmed that President Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30th to discuss trade. This news helped tech giants rebound, with Tesla reversing its earlier losses to lead the gains.

Separately, energy stocks rose along with oil prices after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian oil companies over the Ukraine conflict.

The rally was further fueled by news that the Trump administration is considering a plan to boost the quantum computing industry to compete with China, which caused those related stocks to climb.