Gold (XAU/USD) Price Down 5.7%, Biggest Daily Drop Since 2020. What Next for Gold Prices?

From a technical standpoint, Gold did print a double top this morning on the four-hour timeframe with a break below the neckline occurring as well.

Now looking at the potential target prices based on the rules of a double top pattern and the price would be around the $4020/oz mark.

This suggests that Gold's fall may not be over and further downside could materialize in the days ahead.

We could get two scenarios for Gold prices next move. The first one could be a move higher after today's fall which could retest the neckline break around the $4220/oz mark.

Now a rejection at this level could be the start of the next leg to the downside which could see price reach the pattern completion around the $4020 mark.

The second scenario may see Gold bulls fail to push prices higher and thus we could see prices continue to decline immediately toward the $4020/oz target without any pullback.

At this stage both scenarios remain viable and price action on the one-hour and 15-minute charts may be monitored for clues.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, October 21, 2025