Will the US Dollar make a comeback in 2026? DXY Outlook

The US Dollar has just concluded one of its toughest years in recent memory, correcting approximately 10% from its early 2025 highs of 110.00.



Yet, even after a rough final month of trading, the Greenback is beginning to flash signs of a potential rebound.

The implications of this shift are significant. A new year often marks the genesis of new market trends as traders and asset managers reassess their allocations. In Currency Markets, the dominant narrative for 2026 will hinge on whether the US Dollar continues to suffer outflows or if that theme died with 2025.

With the Euro and Swiss Franc finishing the year on top, the question remains: is there more upside left in the tank?