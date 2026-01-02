Silver (XAG/USD): A major top or a correction before new highs?

Silver’s 2025 surge was exceptional but stretched: XAG/USD gained 159% in 2025, driven by safe-haven flows and strong industrial demand, yet the late-December sell-off and extreme positioning have raised near-term bubble concerns.

No major secular top yet, but a medium-term peak likely in place: The Silver/Gold ratio and distance from the 200-day MA are elevated but still below historical levels that preceded long-term collapses, suggesting the rally is not structurally exhausted.

High odds of a multi-week correction before new highs: Elliott Wave and momentum signals point to the completion of a medium-term wave III, implying a corrective wave IV toward key supports before a potential final bullish wave V unfolds.