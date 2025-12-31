The Top Charts of 2025 – Happy New 2026 Year!

2025 was one hell of a year for trading.
From volatility and shifting geopolitics to consistent one-way trends and pivotal rate cuts, every type of trader found their edge this year.
The first half was defined by a multi-asset explosion against the US Dollar, as participants aggressively diversified away from two decades of US-centric positioning.
With Europe reappearing on the international scene and capital flows moving decisively, the Dollar Index was arguably the most critical chart to track through the first six months.
Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart. December 31, 2025 – Source: TradingView
To capitalize on this diversification, precious metals were hunted down relentlessly.
Gold is up a stealthy 65%, but the most impressive rallies spread to the broader complex. Silver was easily the winner, crushing all expectations with a massive 145% gain since last New Year's Eve.
I hope some of our readers followed our post-Jackson Hole guidance to ride that wave.
Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart. December 31, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Finally, looking at individual names in the equity market, the standout performer has to be Alphabet.
Breaking away from its peers and surpassing Nvidia—which saw some downbeat action post-October—the internet giant proved itself as the King of Stocks.
Sitting right at the center of the AI revolution with its data centers, chip production, and technological moats, it was the year's undisputed leader.
Google (Alphabet) Daily Chart. December 31, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Honorable mention goes to the best-performing precious metals stocks—I invite you to check our full yearly rewind and 2026 expectations right here!
Happy New Year, and wishing you successful trading and prosperity in the year ahead.
Safe Trades and Sweet Celebrations!
