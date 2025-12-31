The Top Charts of 2025 – Happy New 2026 Year!

2025 was one hell of a year for trading.

From volatility and shifting geopolitics to consistent one-way trends and pivotal rate cuts, every type of trader found their edge this year.

The first half was defined by a multi-asset explosion against the US Dollar, as participants aggressively diversified away from two decades of US-centric positioning.

With Europe reappearing on the international scene and capital flows moving decisively, the Dollar Index was arguably the most critical chart to track through the first six months.