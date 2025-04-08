Will Brent Oil recover? Trade tensions and inventory data to watch

Brent oil prices are volatile due to concerns about US tariffs, potential global recession, and OPEC+ supply decisions.

Technical analysis suggests a possible recovery for Brent crude, with the RSI indicating a potential shift in momentum.

US drilling activity could slow down if WTI prices remain below $65 per barrel, potentially impacting supply.

Most Read: Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow Jones find support, tariff clouds linger

Brent crude prices were up around 1% in the Asian session but have since turned red for the day following the European open.

Oil prices recovered from their lowest point in nearly four years during the Asian session as worries persist that U.S. tariffs could hurt demand and trigger a global recession. Caution remains as there are still risks of further declines in the days ahead.

As of Monday, Brent and WTI had slumped 14% and 15% respectively following U.S. President Donald Trump's April 2 announcement of "reciprocal tariffs" on all imports.