Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow Jones find support, tariff clouds linger

There are also growing rumors and concerns of more US troops and military equipment heading to the Middle East which has stoked fears of an attack on Iran at a crucial time for global markets.

This begs the question, is there any reason for optimism?

Historical data may not always be 100% accurate in predicting future movements but they do provide us with valuable insights. With that in mind, a 10% drop in the S&P 500 over two days is unusual, but history shows that sharp declines are often followed by strong recoveries, giving investors reason for optimism.

As you can see from the chart below such movements are usually followed by strong performance in the days and weeks ahead.