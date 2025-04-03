Brent Oil price plummets: OPEC+ output hike & price outlook

Eight OPEC+ countries have decided to increase oil production more than originally planned. Instead of adding 135,000 barrels per day in May, they now plan to add 411,000 barrels per day, as agreed during a meeting on Thursday.

The May increase is part of a plan by Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman to gradually reverse their recent production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day, which started this month.

OPEC+ also has other production cuts of 3.65 million barrels per day in place until the end of next year to help support oil prices.

Unless additional tariffs or direct sanctions reduce oil supply, traders are likely to refocus on the risk of an oversupplied market driving prices down.

Adding to the negative market mood, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday revealed that U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly increased by 6.2 million barrels last week. This was a sharp contrast to analysts' predictions of a 2.1 million barrel decrease.