USDJPY tests the extremes of its range in a calm Forex session

Good morning for the North-American readers and nice start to the week to everyone.



The ongoing Forex session is a very calm one, as most traders brace for the upcoming US CPI data release tomorrow, with the most moving currency in the day being the AUD and NZD seeing some selling.

France is also celebrating their National Day! (Bonne fête aux compatriotes !)



Other markets have however seen some movements:

Let's prepare for tomorrow's huge number by taking a look at where we stand in the current range in USDJPY as the pair has also been rising strongly in the past two weeks.