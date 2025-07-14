Asia midday: Asia stocks rally on China, Singapore data; US futures dip on Trump’s EU tariff threat & Gold shines (Chart of the day)

Major US stock indices extended their losses from last Friday into today’s Asian session. Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures dropped by 0.5% at the time of writing, weighed down by renewed tariff anxieties. US President Trump issued a surprise escalation, threatening the European Union with a 30% tariff—an increase from April’s proposed 20%, if no improved trade terms are reached before the 1 August deadline.

This move follows a series of aggressive tariff demand letters sent to US trading partners over the past week. Hopes for a preliminary US-EU trade deal were dashed after recent media reports hinted at progress, only for negotiations to hit fresh roadblocks. Germany’s DAX reflected this disappointment with a second straight loss of 0.8% last Friday.