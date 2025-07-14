Markets Today: Bitcoins Surge to $123k. China Exports Rise, DAX Retests 24000 Support

European stocks dropped on Monday, led by carmakers. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% to 544.3 points, while most regional indexes also declined. However, the UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%.

Adding to trade tensions, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the EU has prepared $24.5 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. goods if no deal is reached.

In the market, European car stocks fell 1.4%, and the retail sector dropped 1%.

On the bright side, AstraZeneca shares rose 1.9% after announcing that its drug Baxdrostat successfully met key goals in a study for patients with hard-to-treat high blood pressure.

On the FX Front, The euro dropped to a three-week low on Monday, while the U.S. dollar gained slightly, benefiting from tariff uncertainty though it’s unclear if this will continue.

The dollar rose 0.28% against the Mexican peso to 18.6763.

Other currencies saw mixed movements:

The British pound fell 0.15% to 1.3470.

The Japanese yen rose slightly to 147.31 per dollar.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.12% to 0.6566.

The New Zealand dollar slid 0.37% to 0.5987.

Outside of tariffs, Trump said on Sunday it would be "great" if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepped down, again pressuring the Fed to lower interest rates.

Traders are waiting for June inflation data, due Tuesday, which could give clues about future U.S. rate cuts. Markets expect the Fed to lower rates by over 50 basis points by December.

Currency Power Balance