USD/JPY forms a major Head & Shoulders pattern as Oil crumbles – FX Analysis

USD/JPY was once again the main target for US Dollar bulls amid the ongoing major US-Iran War, which began on February 27 (with a positive twist in the past week and a half).

Energy commodity prices have more than doubled since the imposition of ceaseless supply restrictions from Iran's capture of the Strait of Hormuz. WTI and Brent Crude prices have at some point risen by more than 100% and are remaining about 35% higher than they were just at the beginning of February.

A significant portion of Asian crude oil imports depends on this region. As a result, prices for both physical crude and refined products have soared.

This was seen as a particular strain on the Eastern continent, and the clearest evidence is in the change in Jet Fuel prices.