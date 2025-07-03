USDJPY accelerates within its range after back-to-back positive US data surprises

The United States continues to demonstrate why it remains the largest and most powerful economy in the world, consistently surprising markets with its resilience in the past few data releases.

While market participants have been eager to question US strength—especially under President Trump’s “US Exceptionalism” policy, which many feared could backfire—recent economic data continues to challenge that narrative.

Despite ongoing concerns over diplomatic volatility and declining business confidence, the US economy once again delivered upside surprises. The Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, expected at 110K, surprised with a +37K beat, and the more influential ISM Services PMI came in strong—reaffirming underlying economic momentum.

As a result, the US Dollar is regaining its footing. The Dollar Index (DXY) is up approximately 0.35% on the session, and even with an early close ahead of Independence Day, USDJPY surged 1300 pips on the heels of the release.