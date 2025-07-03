US Equities in a frenzy, bolstered by ISM and NFP beats

Consecutive positive data points in US economic releases have once again boosted sentiment, notably taking Equity and Cryptocurrency markets to a renewed frenzy.



ISM Services PMI came at 50.8 vs 50.5 expected, in the latest round of positive surprises in US Data which should once again deter markets from the weaker United States theme due to volatile Trump Administration policies.



US Equity markets will see an early 1PM Close as Americans prepare their Independence Day 4th of July Holiday.



All US Indices are making new highs, with the Dow close to 100 points from its ATH while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still in All-Time High Price discovery.



The latest geopolitical news is revived chances of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as both parties seem to finally find common ground.



While markets are busy continuing their path upward, let's discover where participants could find zones of interest for trading for the upcoming week.

Keep an eye on Cryptocurrencies during the long weekend to spot if positive sentiment is pursued throughout the 4 and a half day break for US Traders