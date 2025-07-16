USD/CHF Forecast: Dollar-franc flirts with 0.80000 key level amid diverging SNB and Fed monetary policy stances

While the room remains somewhat split on inflation, the comparative health of the US labour market, which significantly surpassed expectations in the most recent NFP release, cannot be questioned.

As such, the current strength in the US labour market continues to justify current monetary policy decisions, especially when considering the Fed’s two-part mandate: to keep inflation stable while maximising employment.

Compared to the SNB, the Federal Reserve remains decisively more hawkish, helping support the current USD/CHF upside.