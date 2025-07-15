Breaking News: US core CPI rises by 2.9% Y/Y in June vs 3.0% expected

Breaking: US core CPI rises by 2.9% YoY in June, up 0.2% MoM. The report falls short of expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.0% YoY, and a monthly gain of +0.3%.

Key takeaway: Although US core inflation is rising more slowly than expected, CPI has risen 0.1% year-over-year. While inflation has risen below expectations for a fifth straight month, the Fed may use the uptick in inflation data as justification for maintaining its current ‘wait-and-see’ approach.

Otherwise, markets are yet to see any significant inflationary impact from trade tariffs.