USDCAD slips after rally as renewed US-Canada talks resume

Talks between the US and Canada appear to have resumed in the latest episode of “TACO” Trump trade drama. During a Friday news conference, Trump announced he was stepping away from negotiations with Canada.

In response, the Land of Maple Syrup dropped its plans to implement a Digital Services Tax—one that would have directly impacted many American service-exporting firms.

The proposed tax now appears to have been more of a negotiation tactic from Canada aimed at its increasingly unpredictable neighbor.

Markets initially reacted sharply to Trump’s announcement on Truth Social, sparking a 900-pip rally.

However, the move quickly faded as participants recognized a familiar pattern—these announcements often act as leverage for the US to push for more favorable trade terms.