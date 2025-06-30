Seasonal flows for the month of July

Markets are already positioning for a new month after a notably volatile June – Discover the Monthly Seasonal trends for July.

As a reminder, Seasonals look at the average monthly performance for different trading assets depending on which time of the year they do best or worse.





While investors had begun to turn the page on US tariffs—with the past month marked by "TACO Trump" headlines and a revival of trade talks with China—the Israel-Iran conflict brought fresh volatility.

Oil prices spiked, risk-off flows intensified, and ironically, these developments helped propel stock indices to new all-time highs once the conflict de-escalated.

More recently, Trump reignited tariff discussions—this time targeting Canada and Europe—as negotiations hit friction over more aggressive US demands.

The US-Canada trade talks were briefly called off after Canada prepared to implement a Digital Services Tax, which was ultimately rescinded.

Talks have since resumed, but trade policy is once again becoming a market-moving theme – Get ready for the End-Session Month-End rebalancing flows!