Trump cancels trade talks with Canada, USDCAD shoots up

After enjoying a wave of positive sentiment around global trade, President Trump appears to be shifting the narrative once again. In a public statement, he mentioned being "in the process of making trade deals"—only to later shake markets with two major moves.

First, he announced the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, citing a lack of gratitude from the Ayatollah, saying, “he didn’t say thank you.” Then, in a Truth Social post, he declared the cancellation of ongoing trade talks with Canada.

The reaction in currency markets was immediate: USDCAD spiked nearly 900 pips in under three hours, surging back above the 1.37 level as traders priced in renewed trade tensions.