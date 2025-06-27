Gold retraces, facing headwinds as positive mood dampen its demand

The 4H RSI is currently trading in oversold territory, with markets showing an indecision doji as prices meet the Upwards trendline seen on the Daily timeframe.



One sign for bearish confirmation is the faster moving 20-Period MA crossing below the 200-4H Moving Average as markets trade below the 3,300 Pivot Zone – bears will for now have to maintain prices below the key pivot.



Bulls will be looking either to hold the current level for a break above the pivot, or else to buy a further retracement at the 3,200 Main Support that led to consequent rebounds in May.

The Support Zone also comes at a confluence with the high of the April descending Daily Channel that may now act as technical support.



Any break from there will then hint at a test of the $3,000 Monthly Support, though this level is still far.