Gold rejects newer highs again despite headlines - tides turning for the precious metal?

Gold has bounced throughout the past week supported by war headlines in the Middle-East, however flows seem to change as the precious metal has failed to hold and break its intermediate $3,450 highs.

Gold is now trading below the key $3,400 level.



Quick reminder that US Markets are closed today for Juneteenth, which leads to some movements and flows being subdued.



Positioning had already been quite heavy on the long side with many investors trying to capture the negative market sentiment.