WTI Crude breaks war highs: US War entry looms for Oil Market

Prices for US Oil just broke new highs as tensions keep building.

Last Thursday, WTI crude surged from $67 at the open to a session close high of $76.28—but that momentum quickly tapered off.

Since then, markets had been bombarded with near-constant updates: hundreds of ballistic missiles met with retaliatory airstrikes.

While commodities initially adjusted to these developments, the build-up in long positions led to profit-taking, preventing oil prices from retesting those highs—until just yesterday.

Now, speculation is mounting that U.S. involvement in the conflict is just days away. Should that materialize, the geopolitical stakes could rise sharply, especially if additional nations join the fray—a scenario still viewed as distant but increasingly plausible.